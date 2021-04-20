Wisconsin Rapids stations change hands

Two radio stations in Wisconsin Rapids changed ownership last week.

Seehafer Broadcasting sold stations WFHR-AM and WLJY-FM to Heart of Wisconsin Media. The sale was approved by the FCC in February and made final on April 16.

WFHR and WLJY were purchased by Seehafer Broadcasting founder and former president, Don Seehafer, in 2006, and Mark Seehafer took ownership of the stations in 2016.

WFHR has been on-air in Central Wisconsin since 1940, recently celebrating its 80th anniversary.

“Seehafer Broadcasting has been proud to be part of WFHR’s legacy in recent years, and now its time for a new chapter,” Seehafer said. “Heart of Wisconsin Media is ready and excited to continue to grow WFHR and keep the stations connected to the Wisconsin Rapids community.”

Seehafer Broadcasting owns stations in Manitowoc and Marshfield.