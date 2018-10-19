Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates appear in first televised debate

Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates Gov. Scott Walker and State Superintendent Tony Evers debated Friday night in Madison at a one-hour televised event sponsored by the WBA Foundation with funding provided by the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. It was aired live or delayed by more than 80 television and radio stations throughout the state. The debate was also shown live on national network C-SPAN and it was streamed on at least 17 different websites.

The debate was produced at WMTV-TV and moderated by Jill Geisler, longtime Wisconsin news professional, WBA Hall of Fame member, author, and Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago. Panelists from the Madison market included Jessica Arp, WISC-TV; Emilee Fannon, WKOW-TV, Leigh Mills, WMTV-TV; and Lupita Montoto, La Movida Radio.

The candidates debated numerous issues including health care, education, taxes, student loans, marijuana legalization, and other topics.

The candidates also took questions from the audience through social media about topics like government spending, mental health and drunken driving. WMTV-TV’s Leigh Mills posed audience questions from social media during the debate. The audience could submit questions through social media using the hashtag #wbadebate.

The debate will be re-aired before Election Day on numerous Wisconsin stations. It will be archived for playback by C-SPAN and Wisconsin Public Television.

The WBA Foundation also hosted a U.S. Senate debate on Oct. 13 between Sen. Tammy Baldwin and State Senator Leah Vukmir. It aired live or delayed by more than 80 television and radio stations throughout the state. It was archived for playpack by C-SPAN, Wisconsin Public Television, and public affairs network WisconsinEYE.

Election Day is Nov. 6.