Wisconsin broadcasters sought to meet virtually with students

The virtual networking students and broadcasters participated in during this year’s online Student Seminar was so popular, we’re creating another opportunity to connect online coming up Dec. 1-3.

Broadcasters willing to meet with students for a one-on-one online meeting are encouraged to contact Kyle Geissler at kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org. Send in the times you’re available on Dec. 1-3. Sessions will be 15 minutes. Please also send in a 2-3 sentence bio and a headshot.

Once we have a list of participating broadcasters, we’ll ask students to sign up for times to meet the broadcasters. The WBA will coordinate with broadcasters and students and provide a platform for video conferencing.

Thank you to those who’ve already signed up! It’s a great benefit to the students and broadcasters alike.