Wisconsin broadcasters celebrate their best work at 2018 WBA Awards Gala

Radio and television stations from across Wisconsin were honored Saturday with numerous awards at the 2018 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala. The awards were handed out at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton with more than 350 in attendance.
Competition for this year’s awards was as strong as ever with 1,784 award entries, a new record for the contest. Entries were judged by professional broadcasters outside Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations are serving their communities every day and these awards demonstrate the numerous ways broadcasters improve their communities by keeping people informed,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “The awards also show how broadcasters support each other in their public service mission and take pride in their important work.”
The following stations were honored with News Operation of the Year or Station of the Year awards. These are awarded based on a station’s placement in the single category awards and determined through a point system.
TV Station of the Year (large market): WISN-TV, Milwaukee
TV Station of the Year (medium market): WISC-TV, Madison
TV Station of the Year (small market): WSAW-TV, Wausau
TV News Operation of the Year (large market): WITI-TV, Milwaukee
TV News Operation of the Year (medium market): WISC-TV, Madison
TV News Operation of the Year (small market): WSAW-TV, Wausau
Music Radio Station of the Year (large market): WLMV-AM, Madison
Music Radio Station of the Year (medium market): WAPL-FM, Appleton
Music Radio Station of the Year (small market): WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva
News/Talk Radio Station of the Year (large market): WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee
News/Talk Radio Station of the Year (medium market): WCLO-AM, Janesville
News/Talk Radio Station of the Year (small market): WRJO-AM, Eagle River
News/Talk Radio News Operation of the Year (large market): WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee
News/Talk Radio News Operation of the Year (medium market): WTAQ-AM, Green Bay
News/Talk Radio News Operation of the Year (small market): WRJO-AM, Eagle River
Television: Social and Digital Media Station of the Year: WISN-TV, Milwaukee
Music Radio: Social and Digital Media Station of the Year: WZOR-FM, Green Bay
News/Talk Radio: Social and Digital Media Station of the Year: WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee
A full list of winners is available here.
Check out all the winning entries here.
“The friendly competition at the awards gala is a great way to celebrate the best in Wisconsin broadcasting. When broadcasters are doing their best work, we all win,” Vetterkind said.
The theme of this year’s gala was the Kentucky Derby. Photos of the event can be found at @wibroadcasters on Twitter.