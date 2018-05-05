Wisconsin broadcasters celebrate their best work at 2018 WBA Awards Gala

Radio and television stations from across Wisconsin were honored Saturday with numerous awards at the 2018 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala. The awards were handed out at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton with more than 350 in attendance.

Competition for this year’s awards was as strong as ever with 1,784 award entries, a new record for the contest. Entries were judged by professional broadcasters outside Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations are serving their communities every day and these awards demonstrate the numerous ways broadcasters improve their communities by keeping people informed,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “The awards also show how broadcasters support each other in their public service mission and take pride in their important work.”

The following stations were honored with News Operation of the Year or Station of the Year awards. These are awarded based on a station’s placement in the single category awards and determined through a point system.

TV Station of the Year (large market): WISN-TV, Milwaukee

TV Station of the Year (medium market): WISC-TV, Madison

TV Station of the Year (small market): WSAW-TV, Wausau

TV News Operation of the Year (large market): WITI-TV, Milwaukee

TV News Operation of the Year (medium market): WISC-TV, Madison

TV News Operation of the Year (small market): WSAW-TV, Wausau

Music Radio Station of the Year (large market): WLMV-AM, Madison

Music Radio Station of the Year (medium market): WAPL-FM, Appleton

Music Radio Station of the Year (small market): WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva

News/Talk Radio Station of the Year (large market): WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee

News/Talk Radio Station of the Year (medium market): WCLO-AM, Janesville

News/Talk Radio Station of the Year (small market): WRJO-AM, Eagle River

News/Talk Radio News Operation of the Year (large market): WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee

News/Talk Radio News Operation of the Year (medium market): WTAQ-AM, Green Bay

News/Talk Radio News Operation of the Year (small market): WRJO-AM, Eagle River

Television: Social and Digital Media Station of the Year: WISN-TV, Milwaukee

Music Radio: Social and Digital Media Station of the Year: WZOR-FM, Green Bay

News/Talk Radio: Social and Digital Media Station of the Year: WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee

A full list of winners is available here.

Check out all the winning entries here.

“The friendly competition at the awards gala is a great way to celebrate the best in Wisconsin broadcasting. When broadcasters are doing their best work, we all win,” Vetterkind said.

The theme of this year’s gala was the Kentucky Derby. Photos of the event can be found at @wibroadcasters on Twitter.