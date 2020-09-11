Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published September 11, 2020
The July/August issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Chris Bernier writes about preparing for the election season.
    • WBA Vice President Linda Baun is retiring in September.
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about Linda Baun’s lasting impression on the WBA and the upcoming Broadcasters Clinic.
    • WBA members approve amended bylaws
    • The WBA Awards for Excellence is modified for 2020.
    • Details of the WBA’s Virtual Broadcasters Clinic
    • Paul Jacobs writes about how broadcasters can respond to the pandemic.
    • Updates to the WBA’s Young Professionals Committee
    • Stations participating in NCSA/PEP are recognized.
    • Learn about the WBA’s Emergency ID card.
    • Learn about the WBA’s EEO Action Plan.
    • Your WBA Serving You
    • Stations making a difference in their communities
    • Remembering those who’ve recently passed
    • Educators’ Column focuses on staying relevant
    • Jowett Fellowship awards two photographers
    • Hall of Fame, Legends to be honored in 2021
    • Member News
    • Calendar of Events
