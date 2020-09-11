Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The July/August issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Chris Bernier writes about preparing for the election season.
- WBA Vice President Linda Baun is retiring in September.
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about Linda Baun’s lasting impression on the WBA and the upcoming Broadcasters Clinic.
- WBA members approve amended bylaws
- The WBA Awards for Excellence is modified for 2020.
- Details of the WBA’s Virtual Broadcasters Clinic
- Paul Jacobs writes about how broadcasters can respond to the pandemic.
- Updates to the WBA’s Young Professionals Committee
- Stations participating in NCSA/PEP are recognized.
- Learn about the WBA’s Emergency ID card.
- Learn about the WBA’s EEO Action Plan.
- Your WBA Serving You
- Stations making a difference in their communities
- Remembering those who’ve recently passed
- Educators’ Column focuses on staying relevant
- Jowett Fellowship awards two photographers
- Hall of Fame, Legends to be honored in 2021
- Member News
- Calendar of Events