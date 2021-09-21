Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published September 21, 2021
The September/October issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • Incoming WBA Chair Don Vesely writes about the servant’s heart
  • WBA Board welcomes new members, thanks outgoing members
  • Nationwide EAS test goes well for Wisconsin stations
  • Sen. Johnson joins Local Radio Freedom Act
  • WBA Summer Conference report and photos
  • Broadcasters Clinic report and photos
  • Keys to success for the WBA Awards
  • Nominations sought for Young Professional of the Year
  • NCSA/PEP program offers many benefits
  • List of NCSA/PEP participating stations
  • Updated list of how your WBA has served you recently
  • Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
  • Paul Jacobs writes about shifts in audience
  • Obituaries of WBA members who have recently died
  • WBA Hall of Fame photos
  • WBA scholarships increasing
  • Changes made to the WBA Foundation Board
  • Milwaukee photographer awarded fellowship
  • Two broadcasters join the Legacy Club
  • New pins and pendants are available to support the Foundation
  • Calendar of Events
