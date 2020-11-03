Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published November 3, 2020
The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Chris Bernier writes about keeping your staff connected.
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about planning for 2021 events.
    • WBA joins “Stop the Spread” Coalition
    • Membership renewals are in the mail.
    • Vetterkind is named WSAE Chair
    • Paul Jacobs writes about preparing for a different holiday season.
    • Highlights from the Virtual Broadcasters Clinic
    • Stations making a difference in their communities
    • Details released about Student Awards for Excellence
    • Details released about Student Leadership Award
    • WBA Awards season is coming Dec. 1
    • Two join WBA Young Professionals Committee
    • Remembering those who’ve recently passed
    • Stations host debates ahead of election
    • A profile of a student working in broadcasting
    • Foundation Chair’s annual report
    • Bob Barry’s podcast marks one year of episodes
    • Member News
    • Calendar of Events
Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250