Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Lupita Montoto writes about promoting diversity in broadcasting
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about strategic planning for the WBA
- Membership renewal is underway
- ‘Five Fatal Flaws’ of award submission
- Broadcasters should be making the most of mobile technology
- Huge draw for Broadcasters Clinic
- Stations making a difference in Wisconsin
- Members in the News
- UWW-TV original student program celebrates 29 seasons in Whitewater
- UWGB’s new studio named for engineer Harvey Arnold
- WBA mentorship program renewed
- WBA Foundation Chair shares annual report
- WBA debates show voters differences between candidates in key races
- Walker Broadcaster Management Institute returns to UW campus
- Applications accepted for Student Leadership Award
- Nominations open for WBA Hall of Fame
- Nominations open for Local Broadcast Legends
- Calendar of Events