Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published October 31, 2022
The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Chair Lupita Montoto writes about promoting diversity in broadcasting
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about strategic planning for the WBA
  • Membership renewal is underway
  • ‘Five Fatal Flaws’ of award submission
  • Broadcasters should be making the most of mobile technology
  • Huge draw for Broadcasters Clinic
  • Stations making a difference in Wisconsin
  • Members in the News
  • UWW-TV original student program celebrates 29 seasons in Whitewater
  • UWGB’s new studio named for engineer Harvey Arnold
  • WBA mentorship program renewed
  • WBA Foundation Chair shares annual report
  • WBA debates show voters differences between candidates in key races
  • Walker Broadcaster Management Institute returns to UW campus
  • Applications accepted for Student Leadership Award
  • Nominations open for WBA Hall of Fame
  • Nominations open for Local Broadcast Legends
  • Calendar of Events
