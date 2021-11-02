Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Published November 2, 2021
The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Chair Don Vesely writes about supporting future broadcasters
  • Sen. Baldwin supports two important bills
  • Membership renewals in the mail
  • Student Seminar teams up with job fair
  • New WBA member benefit increases trust in your website
  • Paul Jacobs explains why stations should refocus on apps
  • Stations making a difference in their communities
  • Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
  • Free training available for broadcast journalists
  • Peer review panel available for young TV journalists
  • Awards Committee unveils new tool for awards participants
  • WBA Foundation Chair’s annual report
  • Nominations open for WBA Hall of Fame, Local Broadcast Legends
  • Radio vagabond wows the Boomers
  • Calendar of Events
