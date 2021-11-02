Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Don Vesely writes about supporting future broadcasters
- Sen. Baldwin supports two important bills
- Membership renewals in the mail
- Student Seminar teams up with job fair
- New WBA member benefit increases trust in your website
- Paul Jacobs explains why stations should refocus on apps
- Stations making a difference in their communities
- Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
- Free training available for broadcast journalists
- Peer review panel available for young TV journalists
- Awards Committee unveils new tool for awards participants
- WBA Foundation Chair’s annual report
- Nominations open for WBA Hall of Fame, Local Broadcast Legends
- Radio vagabond wows the Boomers
- Calendar of Events