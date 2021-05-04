Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published May 4, 2021
The May/June issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Summer Conference agenda is announced
  • WBA Chair Chris Bernier writes about the relationship between positivity and success.
  • Three Wisconsin House members sign on to the Local Radio Freedom Act.
  • Stations step up for a statewide tornado drill.
  • Dick Zaragoza will receive the WBA Distinguished Service Award at the WBA Summer Conference.
  • Two Wisconsin TV stations are finalists for the Service to America Awards.
  • Review your station’s digital strategy as we enter year two of the pandemic.
  • WBA member stations making a difference in their communities
  • Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
  • Full listing of the WBA Awards for Excellence winners
  • An educator reflects on teaching during the pandemic
  • Jowett Fellowship supports training for photographers
  • Calendar of Events
