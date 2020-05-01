Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The May/June issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
-
- WBA Chair Chris Bernier writes about helping communities through the pandemic
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights developments related to the pandemic and honoring great broadcasters
- DC lawmakers show support for broadcasters
- Welton gets national award
- Koser named to NAB board
- WBA names first Young Professional of the Year
- Responding to advertisers needs during the pandemic
- Stations making a difference during the pandemic
- Reporter recognized with openness award
- Member headlines
- Turning setbacks into comebacks
- Remembering recently deceased broadcasters
- Meet the 2020 WBA Hall of Fame inductees
- Meet the 2020 WBA Local Broadcast Legends
- Calendar of Events