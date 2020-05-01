Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published May 1, 2020
The May/June issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Chris Bernier writes about helping communities through the pandemic
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights developments related to the pandemic and honoring great broadcasters
    • DC lawmakers show support for broadcasters
    • Welton gets national award
    • Koser named to NAB board
    • WBA names first Young Professional of the Year
    • Responding to advertisers needs during the pandemic
    • Stations making a difference during the pandemic
    • Reporter recognized with openness award
    • Member headlines
    • Turning setbacks into comebacks
    • Remembering recently deceased broadcasters
    • Meet the 2020 WBA Hall of Fame inductees
    • Meet the 2020 WBA Local Broadcast Legends
    • Calendar of Events
