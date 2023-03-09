Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

In the News

The March/April issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.

Download it here [PDF]

Highlights from his issue:

  • WBA Chair Jan Wade writes about broadcaster meetings at the capitols in Madison and Washington, DC
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about a renewed partnership with the Wisconsin Army National Guard
  • New free tool for WBA members only: Ten Minute Trainer
  • WBA hosts media training for State Capitol staff
  • Five Wisconsin House representatives join the Local Radio Freedom Act
  • WBA Legal Hotline has new number
  • Upcoming EEO webinar discusses EEO requirements
  • Wisconsin EAS plan approved by FCC
  • Gary Timm to retire as EAS Committee Chair
  • How broadcasters can use ChatGPT and other AI tools
  • Young broadcasters recognized for contributions
  • WBA members making a difference in their communities
  • Roster of 2023 WBA members
  • WBA Awards Gala is only weeks away
  • Members in the News
  • Remembering recently decreased broadcasters
  • Report from the WBA Student Seminar
  • Four aspiring broadcasters awarded scholarships
  • Marquette student given “Student Leadership Award”
  • List of WBA Student Award winners
  • Jowett Fellowship application deadline approaching
  • WBA Foundation contributors list.
  • Walker Broadcast Management Institute preview
  • Calendar of Events