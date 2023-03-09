Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The March/April issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Jan Wade writes about broadcaster meetings at the capitols in Madison and Washington, DC
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about a renewed partnership with the Wisconsin Army National Guard
- New free tool for WBA members only: Ten Minute Trainer
- WBA hosts media training for State Capitol staff
- Five Wisconsin House representatives join the Local Radio Freedom Act
- WBA Legal Hotline has new number
- Upcoming EEO webinar discusses EEO requirements
- Wisconsin EAS plan approved by FCC
- Gary Timm to retire as EAS Committee Chair
- How broadcasters can use ChatGPT and other AI tools
- Young broadcasters recognized for contributions
- WBA members making a difference in their communities
- Roster of 2023 WBA members
- WBA Awards Gala is only weeks away
- Members in the News
- Remembering recently decreased broadcasters
- Report from the WBA Student Seminar
- Four aspiring broadcasters awarded scholarships
- Marquette student given “Student Leadership Award”
- List of WBA Student Award winners
- Jowett Fellowship application deadline approaching
- WBA Foundation contributors list.
- Walker Broadcast Management Institute preview
- Calendar of Events