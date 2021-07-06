Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The July/August issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Chris Bernier reflects on his unusually long term as WBA Board Chair
- Nationwide EAS test coming up in August
- WBA slate of officers, directors announced
- Two more Members of Congress sign on to the Local Radio Freedom Act
- Mike O’Brien offers ideas for bettering yourself in the Educators’ Column
- WBA Summer Conference agenda and registration information
- Broadcasters Clinic agenda and registration information
- Hybrid events can keep the “broad” in broadcasting
- WBA Award winners share photos of their hardware
- WBA member stations making a difference in their communities
- Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
- Results Broadcasting Education Grant recipient is announced
- Meet the 2021 WBA Hall of Fame inductees
- Calendar of Events