Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published July 6, 2021
The July/August issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Chair Chris Bernier reflects on his unusually long term as WBA Board Chair
  • Nationwide EAS test coming up in August
  • WBA slate of officers, directors announced
  • Two more Members of Congress sign on to the Local Radio Freedom Act
  • Mike O’Brien offers ideas for bettering yourself in the Educators’ Column
  • WBA Summer Conference agenda and registration information
  • Broadcasters Clinic agenda and registration information
  • Hybrid events can keep the “broad” in broadcasting
  • WBA Award winners share photos of their hardware
  • WBA member stations making a difference in their communities
  • Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
  • Results Broadcasting Education Grant recipient is announced
  • Meet the 2021 WBA Hall of Fame inductees
  • Calendar of Events
Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250