Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published June 30, 2020
The July/August issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Chris Bernier writes about how broadcasters are helping during uncertain times
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the work done by broadcasters, upcoming WBA events, WBA Award winners, and face masks shipped out to members
    • Details of the WBA’s Virtual Summer Conference
    • Paul Jacobs writes about how the pandemic has changed audience behaviors
    • Educators’ Column focuses on supporting new broadcasters
    • Stations helping communities with COVID-19
    • Full list of WBA Award winners
    • Koser leaving Young Professionals Committee
    • Member News
    • Results Broadcasting Grant recipient named
    • Calendar of Events
