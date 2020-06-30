Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The July/August issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Chris Bernier writes about how broadcasters are helping during uncertain times
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the work done by broadcasters, upcoming WBA events, WBA Award winners, and face masks shipped out to members
- Details of the WBA’s Virtual Summer Conference
- Paul Jacobs writes about how the pandemic has changed audience behaviors
- Educators’ Column focuses on supporting new broadcasters
- Stations helping communities with COVID-19
- Full list of WBA Award winners
- Koser leaving Young Professionals Committee
- Member News
- Results Broadcasting Grant recipient named
- Calendar of Events