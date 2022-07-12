Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The July/August issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Don Vesely writes about retention, reinvesting, and reimagining
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind looks ahead to upcoming events
- WBA slate of officers, directors is announced
- WBA participates in return to revitalized NAB Show in Las Vegas
- Reps. Grothman, Tiffany cosponsor JCPA
- Gary Timm recognized with service award
- Paul Jacobs on the importance of conventions
- WBA Summer Conference agenda
- Engineering Day and Media Technology Institute agendas
- Milwaukee journalist named Young Professional of the Year
- Stations making a difference in Wisconsin
- WBA Awards for Excellence winners list
- Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
- Mark Zoromski on being an “I’ll do it” person
- Four to be added to WBA Hall of Fame
- Walker Broadcast Management Institute returns to UW campus
- Four on-air personalities to be honored as Local Broadcast Legends
- Jowett Fellowship deadline coming up
- Calendar of Events