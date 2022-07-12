Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published July 12, 2022
The July/August issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Chair Don Vesely writes about retention, reinvesting, and reimagining
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind looks ahead to upcoming events
  • WBA slate of officers, directors is announced
  • WBA participates in return to revitalized NAB Show in Las Vegas
  • Reps. Grothman, Tiffany cosponsor JCPA
  • Gary Timm recognized with service award
  • Paul Jacobs on the importance of conventions
  • WBA Summer Conference agenda
  • Engineering Day and Media Technology Institute agendas
  • Milwaukee journalist named Young Professional of the Year
  • Stations making a difference in Wisconsin
  • WBA Awards for Excellence winners list
  • Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
  • Mark Zoromski on being an “I’ll do it” person
  • Four to be added to WBA Hall of Fame
  • Walker Broadcast Management Institute returns to UW campus
  • Four on-air personalities to be honored as Local Broadcast Legends
  • Jowett Fellowship deadline coming up
  • Calendar of Events
Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250