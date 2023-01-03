Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Jan Wade writes about the year ahead
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about recent and upcoming events.
- Montoto to take leave, Wade named WBA Chair
- WBA, Wisconsin Army National Guard boost partnership
- Don’t panic when facing awards deadline stress
- Paul Jacobs shares his biggest observation of broadcasters from 2022
- Learn more about the Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship Media Broadcast Technicians Pathway
- WBA members making a difference in their communities
- WBA Student Seminar preview
- Members in the News
- Rising Above sales and leadership summit returns in January
- Meet some of the young rising stars of broadcasting in Wisconsin
- SBE chapter donates to UWGB media fund and encourages others to join
- Remembering recently decreased broadcasters
- Two engineers are awarded Engineering Fellowship Grants
- WBA debates show voters differences between candidates in key races
- Walker Broadcaster Management Institute returns to UW campus
- Applications accepted for Student Leadership Award
- Nominations open for WBA Hall of Fame
- Nominations open for Local Broadcast Legends
- Calendar of Events