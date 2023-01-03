Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.

Download it here [PDF]

Highlights from his issue:

  • WBA Chair Jan Wade writes about the year ahead
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about recent and upcoming events.
  • Montoto to take leave, Wade named WBA Chair
  • WBA, Wisconsin Army National Guard boost partnership
  • Don’t panic when facing awards deadline stress
  • Paul Jacobs shares his biggest observation of broadcasters from 2022
  • Learn more about the Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship Media Broadcast Technicians Pathway
  • WBA members making a difference in their communities
  • WBA Student Seminar preview
  • Members in the News
  • Rising Above sales and leadership summit returns in January
  • Meet some of the young rising stars of broadcasting in Wisconsin
  • SBE chapter donates to UWGB media fund and encourages others to join
  • Remembering recently decreased broadcasters
  • Two engineers are awarded Engineering Fellowship Grants
  • WBA debates show voters differences between candidates in key races
  • Walker Broadcaster Management Institute returns to UW campus
  • Applications accepted for Student Leadership Award
  • Nominations open for WBA Hall of Fame
  • Nominations open for Local Broadcast Legends
  • Calendar of Events