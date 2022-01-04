Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Published January 4, 2022
The January/February issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Chair Don Vesely writes about appreciating your employees
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind shares ideas for getting involved
  • Summit focused on helping radio with streaming video
  • WBA Award for Excellence entries due on Jan. 12
  • WBA hosting job fair on March 5 at Student Seminar
  • State Legislative Day returns to the Capitol
  • Fred Jacobs and Seth Resler write about digital trends for broadcasters in 2022
  • Rising Above Sales and Management Summit return Jan. 26-27
  • Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
  • Young broadcasters recognized for contributions
  • Student Seminar returns as an in-person event on March 5
  • Remembering those who have recently passed
  • Walker Broadcast Management Institute returns to UW campus
  • Applications sought for Student Leadership Award
  • Debt relief grant for broadcasters seeking applications
  • Nominations open for WBA Hall of Fame, Local Broadcast Legends
  • Calendar of Events
