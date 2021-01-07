Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published January 7, 2021
The January/February issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Chair Chris Bernier highlights signs of hope for broadcasters in 2021
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about upcoming events and the year ahead
  • Entries are in for the WBA Awards for Excellence
  • WBA to host Virtual Job Fair March 1-5
  • WBA creates resource for Wisconsin PSAs
  • Lawmakers honor Local Broadcast Legend
  • Paul Jacobs looks ahead to the landscape in 2021
  • Rising Above Virtual Sales and Management Summit on 27-28
  • Initial list of 2021 free webinars to be offered by WBA
  • WBA member stations making a difference in their communities
  • Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
  • WBA Student Seminar to be held online
  • Charlie Berens to appear at WBA Student Seminar
  • Remembering broadcasters who have recently passed
  • Your assignment editor’s biggest pet peeves
  • Photos from broadcasters working from home
  • Walker Broadcast Management Institute delayed to 2022
  • Applications sought for Results Broadcasting Education Grant
  • PBS Wisconsin airs documentary about Nancy Zieman
  • New episodes coming for Bob Barry’s Unearthed Interviews podcast
  • Calendar of Events
Posted in In the News
