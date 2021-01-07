Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The January/February issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Chris Bernier highlights signs of hope for broadcasters in 2021
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about upcoming events and the year ahead
- Entries are in for the WBA Awards for Excellence
- WBA to host Virtual Job Fair March 1-5
- WBA creates resource for Wisconsin PSAs
- Lawmakers honor Local Broadcast Legend
- Paul Jacobs looks ahead to the landscape in 2021
- Rising Above Virtual Sales and Management Summit on 27-28
- Initial list of 2021 free webinars to be offered by WBA
- WBA member stations making a difference in their communities
- Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
- WBA Student Seminar to be held online
- Charlie Berens to appear at WBA Student Seminar
- Remembering broadcasters who have recently passed
- Your assignment editor’s biggest pet peeves
- Photos from broadcasters working from home
- Walker Broadcast Management Institute delayed to 2022
- Applications sought for Results Broadcasting Education Grant
- PBS Wisconsin airs documentary about Nancy Zieman
- New episodes coming for Bob Barry’s Unearthed Interviews podcast
- Calendar of Events