Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The March/April issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- NAB President and CEO Senator Gordon Smith is coming to Summer Conference
- WBA Chair Chris Bernier focuses on the positive as the end of the pandemic nears
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about the return of in-person events
- Group to address diversity in broadcasting
- Socializing returns to WBA Awards Gala in 2-night event
- Fred Jacobs writes about what happened at CES 2021
- Radio veterans resurrect a student radio station online
- WBA member stations making a difference in their communities
- Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
- 2021 roster of WBA members
- Stations to participate in statewide tornado drill
- Remembering broadcasters who have recently passed
- Students go online to learn from broadcasters, hear from Charlie Berens
- 4 scholarships awarded to student broadcasters at Student Seminar
- UW-Stevens Point student station manager honored as ‘true leader’
- WBA Student Awards for Excellence winners
- Jowett Fellowship supports training for photographers
- 2020 WBA Foundation contributors
- WBA Legacy Club roster
- Calendar of Events