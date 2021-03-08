Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published March 8, 2021
The March/April issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • NAB President and CEO Senator Gordon Smith is coming to Summer Conference
  • WBA Chair Chris Bernier focuses on the positive as the end of the pandemic nears
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about the return of in-person events
  • Group to address diversity in broadcasting
  • Socializing returns to WBA Awards Gala in 2-night event
  • Fred Jacobs writes about what happened at CES 2021
  • Radio veterans resurrect a student radio station online
  • WBA member stations making a difference in their communities
  • Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
  • 2021 roster of WBA members
  • Stations to participate in statewide tornado drill
  • Remembering broadcasters who have recently passed
  • Students go online to learn from broadcasters, hear from Charlie Berens
  • 4 scholarships awarded to student broadcasters at Student Seminar
  • UW-Stevens Point student station manager honored as ‘true leader’
  • WBA Student Awards for Excellence winners
  • Jowett Fellowship supports training for photographers
  • 2020 WBA Foundation contributors
  • WBA Legacy Club roster
  • Calendar of Events
Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250