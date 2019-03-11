Winter can’t stop YOU, our Wisconsin broadcasters

We’re proud to say that you, our valued Wisconsin broadcasters, haven’t let this winter’s extreme cold and unrelenting snow slow you down. Our member stations are certainly working hard to keep your listeners and viewers safe while at the same time getting your messages to elected officials on the state and federal level.

We’re grateful for all of our broadcasters who came to the WBA’s 2019 “Polar Vortex” Winter Conference despite the bitter cold that struck during the event. While most of the State Legislative Day appointments set for that day were cancelled, our broadcasters have been working hard to make new appointments and have even met many state lawmakers in your own studios. Read more here.

Before we even got off the ground to visit our federal lawmakers in Washington D.C., we got word that four of them had already joined a bipartisan group of more than 120 Members of Congress in signing on as ORIGINAL sponsors in supporting the Local Radio Freedom Act. Please join me in an extra special thank you to Ron Kind (D-WI-3), Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6), Sean Duffy (R-WI-7), and Mike Gallagher (R-WI-8). Since then, Sen. Ron Johnson has also signed on. Read more here.

Overall, it was a great trip as our broadcasters had productive meetings with our Members of Congress and their staff members. Read more here.

Back in Wisconsin, I’ve also been joining other members of the Coalition to Repeal Wisconsin’s Personal Property Tax. The broad coalition of 51 organizations, including your WBA, has been meeting with lawmakers about (additional) reform or repeal of the personal property tax during this coming legislative session. Amongst many others, we recently met with Rep. Howard Marklein, Sen. Duey Stroebel, and Rep. Bob Kulp.

Congratulations to all the students who were recognized with awards and scholarships at our WBA Student Seminar. Thank you to all the educators and volunteers who make this annual event such a huge success! And…an extra special thank you to your WBA Team (Linda, Liz, and Kyle) for their hard work, as well. Find the list of winners here. Read more about Student Seminar here.

A few more important notes to highlight:

–Your WBA Awards Gala is getting an early start this year. Taking member feedback into account, the reception begins at 4:30 and the awards program will begin promptly at 5:30. Registration is open on the WBA website. Hope to see you there!

–The annual EAS Live Code Test is set for April 11. You should have already received information about that via email. Read more here.

Finally, our very successful WBA Walker Broadcast Management Institute will take place April 2-4 on the UW-Madison campus. The Institute, which is in its 22nd year, is the first of its kind to be sponsored by a state broadcasters association. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Joan Gillman, who has coordinated the program since its inception. We’re grateful that Joan really likes us and, despite her Emeritus status at the School of Business, UW-Madison, she’s willing to continue to work with us on the program, securing top-notch sessions and speakers each year. Make sure to register early for next year’s Institute.

It’s been an exciting 2019 so far, and there’s much on the horizon. Stay warm and think spring!