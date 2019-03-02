List of WBA Student Awards for Excellence winners

2019 Student Awards for Excellence Winners

High School

High School – Sports Programming (TV)

1st Place Union Grove High School – UGHS Broncos Media Sports Play-By-Play

2nd Place Lakeland Union High School – LUHS Sports Features

3rd Place Only two entries

High School – Sports Programming (Radio)

1st Place Bay Port High School – Hockey PBP: Ashwaubenon vs. De Pere

2nd Place Union Grove High School – UGHS Broncos Media Radio Play-By-Play – Basketball

3rd Place Bay Port High School – Postgame Interview: Bay Port Football

High School – News Programming (Radio)

No Entries

High School – News Programming (TV)

1st Place Union Grove High School – UGHS Broncos Media TV Interview

2nd Place Union Grove High School – UGHS Broncos Media Holiday Spirit Week News

3rd Place Union Grove High School – UGHS Broncos Media Homecoming Spirit Week News

College/University

News Series/Documentary (Radio)

1st Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Dallet-Blue Wave

2nd Place Converge Radio – Sounds of Eau Claire: Nate Sorenson

3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – UWO Crime Statistics

News Series/Documentary (TV)

1st Place UW-Madison – Dis(ability)

2nd Place UW-Whitewater – Lights in the Dark – “Carefree Soul”

3rd Place UW-Madison – Chimes Will Go On

Newscast (Radio)

1st Place UW-Eau Claire – UWEC – Blugold Radio Sunday News

2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Sept. 19, 2018 Newscast

3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – WRST 3 p.m. Newscast – May 2, 2018

Newscast (TV)

1st Place UW-Madison – The Badger Report

2nd Place Marquette University – Marquette Now – 11/28/18

3rd Place UW-La Crosse – WMCM Week in Review

News Story-Writing (Radio)

1st Place Marquette University – Don’t Break a Leg

2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – UW-Madison Foxconn Announcement

3rd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Perez Visits UW

News Story-Writing (TV)

1st Place UW-Milwaukee – From Spoken Word to Speaking Out

2nd Place Marquette University – Don’t Break a Leg

3rd Place UW-Madison – Solidarity Sing

Feature Story TV

1st Place UW-Milwaukee – Sip & Purr Cat Cafe Brings Feline Fun to Milwaukee

2nd Place Marquette University – Difference Day

3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Robotics Competition

Sports Programming-Non Play-by-Play (Radio)

1st Place UW-Stevens Point – Alex Strouf interview with Chris Jacke

2nd Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – Jack Flynn Interview

3rd Place UW-Stevens Point – Men’s Basketball Pregame show

Sports Programming-Non Play-by-Play (TV)

1st Place UW-La Crosse – Sports Talk Live

2nd Place UW-Whitewater – Warhawk Sports Saturday

3rd Place SPtv (UW-Stevens Point) – The Sports Hub Episode 6 – UWSP Men’s Hockey

Sports Story (Radio)

1st Place UW-Stevens Point – UWSP Mens Basketball Sweet 16

2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Tiger Woods

3rd Place None Selected

Sports Story (TV)

1st Place UW-Green Bay – Sandy Cohen’s Journey to Green Bay

2nd Place Marquette University – Expensive Free Lunch

3rd Place Marquette University – TV – Bonding Tradition

Sports Play-by-Play (Radio)

1st Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Football Radio Highlight

2nd Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – NCAA DIII Men’s Basketball Semi-Final – University of Wisconsin Oshkosh vs. Ramapo College

3rd Place UW-Stevens Point – UWSP vs. UWS Mens Basketball

Sports Play-by-Play (TV)

1st Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – UW-Oshkosh Football vs. UW-Stout

2nd Place UW-Whitewater – NCAA Softball Regional Game 6: Coe at UW-Whitewater

3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – UW-Oshkosh Volleyball vs. UW-Stevens Point

Air Check (Radio)

1st Place Marquette University – Dad Rock Radio: Space Frogs

2nd Place Marquette University – Dad Rock Radio: Ice Cream and Airplanes

3rd Place Only two entries

Station Imaging Radio

1st Place UW-Stevens Point – WWE Radiothon Promo

2nd Place UW-Stevens Point – Spiritual Meats Liner

3rd Place UW-Stevens Point – 50th Anniversary Open Jam Intro

Podcast (Radio)

1st Place Marquette University – Record Breakers

2nd Place Marquette University – The Avalancheros

3rd Place UW-La Crosse – 3 Guys, 1 Pod

General Entertainment Program (Radio)

1st Place Converge Radio – Bend in the River Episode 6: The Dark

2nd Place UW-Eau Claire – UWEC – A Time & A Place: Radio Drama

3rd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Earthspeak Radio – Nature

General Entertainment Program (TV)

1st Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Curtain Call Episode 3

2nd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Wired Up

3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – UWO in 30 – Game Night

Informational/Educational/Corporate (TV)

No entries

Audio Storytelling-Sound (Radio)

1st Place UW-Milwaukee – Santa Cycle Rampage

2nd Place Marquette University – Difference Day

3rd Place Only two entries

Long Form Production Non-News (Radio)

1st Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – Rich the Barber

2nd Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – The Motherhood Affidavits

3rd Place UW-Stevens Point – Supper Club Feature

Public Affairs/Talk Show (Radio)

1st Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Gun Walkouts, an Interview with Katie Eder

2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Earthspeak Radio – Recycle Right

3rd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Cheap Nihilism – Interview with Josephine Lukito

Public Affairs (TV)

1st Place Marquette University – MUSG Debate

2nd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Let’s Talk About Arts

3rd Place Only two entries

Public Service Announcements/Commercials (Radio)

1st Place UW-Madison – WSUM – General Elections 2018

2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Donation Spot

3rd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – History of Punk

Promotional/Public Service Announcements/Commercials (TV)

1st Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Radio-TV-Film Story

2nd Place UW-Whitewater – University Center – “Warhawks at Night”

3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Curtain Call

Website

1st Place Marquette University – Marquette Wire

2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – WSUM Website

3rd Place UW-Madison – Curb Magazine

Social Media

1st Place UW-Madison – Curb Magazine

2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – WSUM Instagram

3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Titan TV Instagram Page