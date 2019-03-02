List of WBA Student Awards for Excellence winners

2019 Student Awards for Excellence Winners
High School
High School – Sports Programming (TV)
1st Place Union Grove High School – UGHS Broncos Media Sports Play-By-Play
2nd Place Lakeland Union High School – LUHS Sports Features
3rd Place Only two entries
High School – Sports Programming (Radio)
1st Place Bay Port High School – Hockey PBP: Ashwaubenon vs. De Pere
2nd Place Union Grove High School – UGHS Broncos Media Radio Play-By-Play – Basketball
3rd Place Bay Port High School – Postgame Interview: Bay Port Football
High School – News Programming (Radio)
No Entries
High School – News Programming (TV)
1st Place Union Grove High School – UGHS Broncos Media TV Interview
2nd Place Union Grove High School – UGHS Broncos Media Holiday Spirit Week News
3rd Place Union Grove High School – UGHS Broncos Media Homecoming Spirit Week News
College/University
News Series/Documentary (Radio)
1st Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Dallet-Blue Wave
2nd Place Converge Radio – Sounds of Eau Claire: Nate Sorenson
3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – UWO Crime Statistics
News Series/Documentary (TV)
1st Place UW-Madison – Dis(ability)
2nd Place UW-Whitewater – Lights in the Dark – “Carefree Soul”
3rd Place UW-Madison – Chimes Will Go On
Newscast (Radio)
1st Place UW-Eau Claire – UWEC – Blugold Radio Sunday News
2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Sept. 19, 2018 Newscast
3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – WRST 3 p.m. Newscast – May 2, 2018
Newscast (TV)
1st Place UW-Madison – The Badger Report
2nd Place Marquette University – Marquette Now – 11/28/18
3rd Place UW-La Crosse – WMCM Week in Review
News Story-Writing (Radio)
1st Place Marquette University – Don’t Break a Leg
2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – UW-Madison Foxconn Announcement
3rd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Perez Visits UW
News Story-Writing (TV)
1st Place UW-Milwaukee – From Spoken Word to Speaking Out
2nd Place Marquette University – Don’t Break a Leg
3rd Place UW-Madison – Solidarity Sing
Feature Story TV
1st Place UW-Milwaukee – Sip & Purr Cat Cafe Brings Feline Fun to Milwaukee
2nd Place Marquette University – Difference Day
3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Robotics Competition
Sports Programming-Non Play-by-Play (Radio)
1st Place UW-Stevens Point – Alex Strouf interview with Chris Jacke
2nd Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – Jack Flynn Interview
3rd Place UW-Stevens Point – Men’s Basketball Pregame show
Sports Programming-Non Play-by-Play (TV)
1st Place UW-La Crosse – Sports Talk Live
2nd Place UW-Whitewater – Warhawk Sports Saturday
3rd Place SPtv (UW-Stevens Point) – The Sports Hub Episode 6 – UWSP Men’s Hockey
Sports Story (Radio)
1st Place UW-Stevens Point – UWSP Mens Basketball Sweet 16
2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Tiger Woods
3rd Place None Selected
Sports Story (TV)
1st Place UW-Green Bay – Sandy Cohen’s Journey to Green Bay
2nd Place Marquette University – Expensive Free Lunch
3rd Place Marquette University – TV – Bonding Tradition
Sports Play-by-Play (Radio)
1st Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Football Radio Highlight
2nd Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – NCAA DIII Men’s Basketball Semi-Final – University of Wisconsin Oshkosh vs. Ramapo College
3rd Place UW-Stevens Point – UWSP vs. UWS Mens Basketball
Sports Play-by-Play (TV)
1st Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – UW-Oshkosh Football vs. UW-Stout
2nd Place UW-Whitewater – NCAA Softball Regional Game 6: Coe at UW-Whitewater
3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – UW-Oshkosh Volleyball vs. UW-Stevens Point
Air Check (Radio)
1st Place Marquette University – Dad Rock Radio: Space Frogs
2nd Place Marquette University – Dad Rock Radio: Ice Cream and Airplanes
3rd Place Only two entries
Station Imaging Radio
1st Place UW-Stevens Point – WWE Radiothon Promo
2nd Place UW-Stevens Point – Spiritual Meats Liner
3rd Place UW-Stevens Point – 50th Anniversary Open Jam Intro
Podcast (Radio)
1st Place Marquette University – Record Breakers
2nd Place Marquette University – The Avalancheros
3rd Place UW-La Crosse – 3 Guys, 1 Pod
General Entertainment Program (Radio)
1st Place Converge Radio – Bend in the River Episode 6: The Dark
2nd Place UW-Eau Claire – UWEC – A Time & A Place: Radio Drama
3rd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Earthspeak Radio – Nature
General Entertainment Program (TV)
1st Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Curtain Call Episode 3
2nd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Wired Up
3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – UWO in 30 – Game Night
Informational/Educational/Corporate (TV)
No entries
Audio Storytelling-Sound (Radio)
1st Place UW-Milwaukee – Santa Cycle Rampage
2nd Place Marquette University – Difference Day
3rd Place Only two entries
Long Form Production Non-News (Radio)
1st Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – Rich the Barber
2nd Place UW-Oshkosh – WRST – The Motherhood Affidavits
3rd Place UW-Stevens Point – Supper Club Feature
Public Affairs/Talk Show (Radio)
1st Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Gun Walkouts, an Interview with Katie Eder
2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Earthspeak Radio – Recycle Right
3rd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Cheap Nihilism – Interview with Josephine Lukito
Public Affairs (TV)
1st Place Marquette University – MUSG Debate
2nd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Let’s Talk About Arts
3rd Place Only two entries
Public Service Announcements/Commercials (Radio)
1st Place UW-Madison – WSUM – General Elections 2018
2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – Donation Spot
3rd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – History of Punk
Promotional/Public Service Announcements/Commercials (TV)
1st Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Radio-TV-Film Story
2nd Place UW-Whitewater – University Center – “Warhawks at Night”
3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Curtain Call
Website
1st Place Marquette University – Marquette Wire
2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – WSUM Website
3rd Place UW-Madison – Curb Magazine
Social Media
1st Place UW-Madison – Curb Magazine
2nd Place UW-Madison – WSUM – WSUM Instagram
3rd Place UW-Oshkosh – Titan TV – Titan TV Instagram Page