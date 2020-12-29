WFHR marks 80 years on the air

WFHR is celebrating 80 years on the air in Wisconsin Rapids.

The station went on the air Nov. 5, 1940 and was broadcasting election results on the first day, which was also Election Day.

WFHR stands for William F Huffman Radio. Huffman founded the station and was also the publisher of the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune at the time. Huffman declared that WFHR is the “station of the people” and told local residents that it was “your station to have and to enjoy.”

The station’s first location was on the upper level in the Nash Hardware Building on Grand Avenue in downtown Wisconsin Rapids.

Owners of WFHR following the Huffman family have been Gazette Printing Company of Janesville, NRG Media, and it is currently owned by Seehafer Broadcasting of Manitowoc.

The station celebrated the anniversary by inviting listeners on the air to share their memories, inviting former employees on the air, hosting a goodie bag giveaway to listeners, and holding a ribbon cutting ceremony.