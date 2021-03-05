Weekly Radio Addresses used to discuss American Rescue Plan, schools

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss the American Rescue Plan and support for schools offering in-person instruction. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In the weekly Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers praised the American Rescue Plan now before the U.S. Senate.







The American Rescue Plan would provide the funding needed to increase vaccine distribution, support small businesses with a $50 billion investment and provide many individuals with $1,400 relief checks. In addition, $130 billion would be put toward schools and universities with $350 billion going to state and local governments.







According to the governor, the new COVID-19 relief package has broad support across the state.







“From Wisconsin small businesses and workers to our kids and schools, this federal assistance is needed by Wisconsinites in every corner of the state,” Evers stated. “So, let’s get this done, folks.”







Listen to the address:





https://soundcloud.com/evers-barnes-admin/gov-tony-evers-address-march-4-2021









— In this week’s GOP radio address, state Rep. Patrick Snyder called on Gov. Tony Evers to offer more support for schools offering in-person instruction.







The Wisconsin GOP has urged Evers to divert more federal COVID-19 relief dollars to schools offering in-person learning, citing extra costs to districts. The Schofield Republican reasoned that districts including Milwaukee and Madison receive a disproportionate amount of federal funds, but have also saved money by not having students in the classroom.







“School districts that are putting kids first with in-person instruction should be recognized and



rewarded for their efforts,” Snyder said.







Listen to the address:





http://legis.wisconsin.gov/eupdates/asm63/Snyder_Radio_3.4.21.mp3