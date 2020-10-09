Weekly Radio Addresses urge limits to public gatherings, highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol urge residents to limit public gatherings and highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers detailed new public gathering limits and encouraged Wisconsinites to stay home.

Earlier this week, Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a limit on public gatherings. With certain exceptions, indoor public gatherings are limited to 25 percent of building occupancy.

He acknowledged frustrations over the order but also said it’s to help relieve overwhelmed healthcare systems and protect frontline workers.

“I know that if we focus on working together to flatten the curve and look out for the health and safety of our neighbors, we can get Wisconsin back on track to overcome this virus and bounce back stronger. Thank you,” Evers said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-on-public-gatherings-limit-encourages-wisconsinites-to-stay-home/

— Sen. André Jacque in this week’s GOP radio address highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month by acknowledging community challenges and remembering the lives lost to domestic violence.

Jacque said he was a legislative champion for the Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and that he has advocated for abuse survivors throughout his career.

“I’m proud of our progress in strengthening restraining orders, prosecuting perpetrators of violence more effectively, and enhancing victim services to make it easier to seek help,” The De Pere Republican said.

He also urged people to dial the National Domestic Violence Hotline or 911 if they feel in danger.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-gop-radio-address-sen-jacque-advocates-for-survivors-ending-domestic-violence/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/