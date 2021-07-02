Weekly Radio Addresses tout vaccinations, state budget

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol talk about vaccinations and the state budget. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers touts Wisconsin’s status as a national leader in getting people vaccinated as the reason that Wisconsinites can safely celebrate the Fourth of July.

“Folks, we get to do that because we’ve trusted the science and public health experts, and we’ve put in the hard work to help beat the pandemic and make sure our state and our economy can bounce back,” he says.

Evers in the address urges those who have not yet received the vaccine to do so.

Read the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gov-evers-delivers-radio-address-emphasizing-importance-of-covid-19-vaccine-to-states-continued-economic-recovery/

— In this week’s GOP radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen praises the state Legislature for passing a budget that will benefit all Wisconsinites.

“Our new two-year spending plan takes an enormous surplus and sends the money back to hardworking taxpayers in the form of a $3.4 billion dollar tax cut,” says Feyen. “This will result in a $1,200 savings for a typical family.”

In addition to income and property tax cuts, Feyen says the bipartisan budget makes significant investments in the state’s education system, broadband expansion and roadways.

Listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Sen.Feyen_070120212.mp3

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/