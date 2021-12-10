Weekly Radio Addresses tout tourism grants, criticize Evers veto

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss tourism and entertainment grants and criticize the vetoing of a bill regarding literacy. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers talked about new investments in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recently, we awarded $15 million in grants to help 120 local tourism, convention, and event organizations across our state, which are so important to our local communities and our state’s economic recovery,” he said. “This is great news for tourism in Wisconsin, which is an essential part of our state’s success.”

In addition to the $15 million invested in tourism organizations, $14 million in grants have been awarded to various movie theaters, minor league sports teams and summer camps.

Read the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/dem-radio-address-gov-evers-delivers-address-on-investments-made-in-wisconsins-tourism-and-entertainment-industries/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, talked about Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to veto her bill to improve falling literacy rates in Wisconsin schools.

“Despite earning bipartisan support, the education establishment in Madison, along with their paid lobbyists, made it very clear they not only oppose this bill, but have no plans to fix Wisconsin’s reading crisis,” she said. “Unfortunately, when this bill reached Governor Evers’ desk a few short weeks ago, it wasn’t the voices of parents of struggling readers that Governor Evers listened to. Instead, he vetoed the bill leaving Wisconsin without a plan and students without the help they need.”

According to Bernier, “literacy in Wisconsin is at a crisis point,” and she and her Republican colleagues will continue to follow the path of other states and propose research-based reading methods.

Read the radio address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/1292021_GOP_Radio_Address.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/