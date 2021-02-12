Weekly Radio Addresses touch on state budget, PPP loans

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss Gov Evers’s plans for kids, families, and caregivers in the state budget and a Republican proposal to help small businesses affected by the pandemic. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers discussed his 2021-23 biennial budget, which will include major investments in child care and in caregiving for aging and older adults.

“Caring for our loved ones–from our kids to aging and older adults–should be affordable and accessible to every family,” Evers stated.

The budget proposal features hundreds of millions in investments supporting Wisconsin’s kids, families and caregivers.

Listen to the address:

https://soundcloud.com/evers-barnes-admin/gov-tony-evers-radio-address-1

— In the GOP address, state Rep. Robert Wittke touted a GOP proposal that would ease the tax burden for small businesses.

The Racine Republican noted many state businesses applied for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan to help pay employee wages and how the Evers administration had said the loans may be subject to some form of taxation.

“This policy would put an even larger burden on small businesses already struggling even with federal assistance,” he said.

Listen to the address:

https://legis.wisconsin.gov/eupdates/asm63/Wittke_Radio%202.11.21.mp3

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/