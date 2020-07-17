Weekly Radio Addresses touch on education funding, broadband access

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from the Wisconsin Capitol focus on education funding and broadband access. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Howard Marklein in this week’s GOP radio address highlighted how most school districts are slated to receive more state general aid in the upcoming year.

The state Department of Public Instruction recently released its estimates for general school aids. And the Spring Green Republican said based on those figures, three out of every four schools are in line for a boost.

The estimates peg school spending at nearly $5 billion in the 2020-21 school year, a figure Marklein said is $163.5 million more than last year.

“For now, these estimates are good news for Wisconsin schools and represent our continued, strong investment in education,” Marklein said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-gop-radio-address-sen-marklein-on-school-aids-increase-statewide/

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers touted his Task Force on Broadband Access as a way to help underserved Wisconsinites.

He called high-speed broadband “a necessity for Wisconsin’s families, students and businesses,” especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seemingly overnight, COVID-19 has changed how Wisconsinites live, learn, and work,” Evers said. “Now more than ever, a strong state economy depends on access to high-speed internet for our schools, businesses, hospitals, and homes.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-on-broadband-access/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/