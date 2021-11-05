Weekly Radio Addresses talk about paper mills, redistricting

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on paper mills and redistricting. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s GOP radio address, state Rep. Scott Krug, R-Nekoosa, discussed the importance of his bill to aid two shuttered paper mills.

“The Legislature must act to help jumpstart the northern forest economy and the mill towns affected by closures,” he said. “Thousands of jobs statewide depend on our ability to compromise, our persistence and our dedication to our constituent needs.”

He emphasized that this bill would help save the forest industry and support communities in paper towns as well as regional economies.

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers highlighted the work of the People’s Map Commission in drawing proposed electoral maps for the next decade.

“For years, the people of this state have demanded better and fairer maps,” he said. “And for years, the people of this state have gone ignored.”

Evers also stated that he would reject the maps introduced by Republicans, calling them “gerrymandered.”

