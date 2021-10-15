Weekly Radio Addresses take on violence prevention, sporting bills

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss investments in violence prevention and bills supporting sporting heritage. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers talked about new investments in violence prevention and victim support.

“Violence in our communities, like any public health issue, is not inevitable, and that’s why we’re investing 25 million of these dollars toward stopping violence before it begins,” he said. “And, in addition to violence prevention, $20 million of this investment will go to help support victim and survivor services in Wisconsin.”

The money invested by the state will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Read or listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/dem-radio-address-gov-evers-delivers-address-on-45-million-investment-in-violence-prevention-and-victim-services/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, promoted a new package of sporting heritage bills.

“Over and over again the DNR has made it clear they won’t listen to rural Wisconsin citizen’s concerns,” he said. “My colleagues and I are taking a stand by introducing a Sporting Freedom Package. We’re telling hunters, anglers, trappers and gun-owners that we have their backs and will continue to fight for things like transparency, simplified regulations and improved access to our state’s natural resources.”

Listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Sen.-Stafsholt-GOP-Radio-Address-10.15.2021.mp3

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/