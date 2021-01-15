Weekly Radio Addresses take on pandemic relief, vaccine distribution

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on state legislation on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers called for the Legislature to address the state’s COVID-19 response needs.

He encouraged the Assembly to pass the Senate’s amended bill and send it to his desk to “start this new legislative session and 2021 on the right foot.”

Evers stated that while the slimmed-down bill was not the compromise that was initially proposed, he believes this effort is a step in the right direction in addressing issues caused by the pandemic.

“Wisconsinites believe, as I do, that we can and should put politics aside and work together,” he said.

Listen to the address:

https://soundcloud.com/evers-barnes-admin/dem-radio-address-11421

— In the GOP address, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos credited Republican leaders for reducing taxes while criticizing the Evers administration over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The Rochester Republican said that according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the tax burden on Wisconsinites is at the lowest level since 1970.

“The credit goes to the Republican leaders of this state and our conservative policies that we’ve adopted over the course of [the] past ten years,” Vos said.

Vos knocked Evers over the state’s progress in administering COVID-19 vaccinations. He cited a report that ranked Wisconsin 10 out of 12 among Midwest states for vaccine distribution and said Evers should have a greater sense of urgency.

“With lives literally on the line, this is unacceptable and must change,” Vos said.

Listen to the address:

https://legis.wisconsin.gov/eupdates/asm63/VosRadio_1.14.21.mp3

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/