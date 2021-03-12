Weekly Radio Addresses take on pandemic anniversary, budget hearings

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol speak to the one-year anniversary of the pandemic and state budget hearings. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address reflected on the one-year anniversary of his first statewide public health emergency on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the time there was still so many unknowns,” he said. “Not only in the nature of the virus itself, but what it would mean for families, workers and businesses, and our communities.”

Evers urged Wisconsinites to keep lost loved ones in their hearts and minds. But he also said people can start to see “light at the end of the tunnel” as the vaccination program takes off and more than 600,000 residents have completed their vaccine series.

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gov-evers-reflects-on-one-year-of-covid-19-response-looks-ahead-to-statewide-bounce-back/

— In the GOP address, state Rep. Mark Born touted the Joint Finance Committee’s upcoming public hearings on the state budget.

The Beaver Dam Republican called the hearings “an essential piece of the state budget process” where lawmakers travel the state to hear concerns from the public. The committee has hearings scheduled in Whitewater, Rhinelander and Menomonie, plus a virtual hearing.

“This process provides valuable insight and ideas that members of the committee use to make decisions in the coming months,” he said. “We look forward to hearing from you on a budget that reflects the priorities of all Wisconsin citizens.”

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/3.11.21-GOP-Weekly-Radio-Address-Rep.-Born.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/