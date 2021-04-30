Weekly Radio Addresses take on Foxconn contract, state budget

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss a renegotiated Foxconn contract and the state budget. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers discusses the renegotiated Foxconn contract that he touts as saving taxpayers $2.77 billion compared to the previous deal.

“Four years ago, Wisconsin announced an agreement with Foxconn, which was one of the largest subsidies for a foreign corporation in American history. But in many ways, that deal has fallen short,” the governor says. “I’ve said all along that my goal was to negotiate a better deal that works for taxpayers across our state. And, last week, I was proud to be able to deliver on that promise.”

The deal was also renegotiated to include better accountability measures, require job creation to receive incentives and protect hundreds of millions of dollars in local and state infrastructure investments already made in support of the project, he says.

“Economic development can’t and shouldn’t rest solely on any one single deal, it must be a 72-county strategy. So, this is not the end of our work, but it’s a strong step forward for our state and our economy,” Evers says.

Listen to the address:

https://soundcloud.com/evers-barnes-admin/gov-tony-evers-address-april-29-2021

— In the GOP address, Senate President Chris Kapenga addresses concerns surrounding the 2021-23 Wisconsin state budget.

The Delafield Republican points to Gov. Tony Evers’ budget plan as being “chock-full” of spending items, which may lead to issues of overspending down the road.

“Most of us have to be thoughtful about how we spend, and so should [the] government,” Kapenga says. “But the current administration wants to overspend by nearly $1.7 billion dollars in the next two years.”

Listen to the address:

https://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/33/kapenga/news/press-releases/weekly-republican-radio-address-we-cant-afford-a-buyers-remorse-budget/

