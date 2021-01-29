Weekly Radio Addresses take on broadband access, pandemic relief

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss broadband access in Wisconsin and These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers discussed measures to expand broadband access across Wisconsin.

Evers announced that 2021 would be “the Year of Broadband Access” in his State of the State Address earlier this month. He is now proposing an investment of nearly $200 million over the next two years into broadband — five times the amount that was invested in the 2013, 2015 and 2017 budgets combined.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored, and in some ways made worse, the digital divide we have faced for years in Wisconsin, causing a lack of access to high-speed internet across our state,” he said. “But high-speed internet is no longer a luxury–it’s a necessity.”

— In the GOP address, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke spoke on the balance of providing relief to communities from the COVID-19 pandemic while allowing residents to refuse the vaccine.

The Kaukauna Republican touched on concerns from constituents over making the COVID vaccine mandatory.

He said individuals from the Fox Valley stress the need for increased open enrollment flexibility so that parents and students can make the choices right for their families, and residents in the Driftless region worry about their constitutional right to worship.

Steineke said he believes that these issues are properly addressed in the amended COVID relief bill that the Assembly approved this week, which “prioritizes the conservative ideals we know are important to Wisconsinites from every corner of the state.”

“My Assembly Republican colleagues and I look forward to getting this bill across the finish line

quickly so we can get our communities the relief they so desperately need,” he said.

