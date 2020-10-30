Weekly Radio Addresses push for voting, stopping virus spread

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on voting and stopping the spread of COVID-19. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Chris Kapenga in this week’s GOP radio address urged Wisconsinites to exercise their right to vote before or on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“Now more than ever, with so much on the line, your vote is necessary,” the Delafield Republican said. “Not only for the future of our great state, but also our country, it’s at stake.”

Municipal clerks have worked hard to ensure a safe and secure in-person voting environment, he said.

For those voting absentee, the U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld the requirement that ballots be returned to your local clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Weekly-Republican-Radio-Address-Exercising-Your-Right-To-Vote-1.pdf

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers emphasized the need for urgency in taking precautions against COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Having surpassed 200,000 positive cases statewide, Evers encouraged Wisconsinites to stay home except for essential errands like grocery shopping, picking up medications and voting.

He acknowledged the whiplash caused by “one legal challenge and court decision after another,” but said the bottom line is to “stay home.”

“At the end of the day, these simple actions can and will save lives, so let’s get back to the basics of fighting this virus and let’s get back to our Wisconsin way of life,” Evers said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-emphasizes-covid-19-crisis/

