Weekly Radio Addresses promotes safe voting, census participation

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about safe voting and participating in the census. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Kathy Bernier in this week’s GOP radio address touted polling locations’ hygiene protocols and the state’s “safe, secure, and accessible” absentee ballot system.

Bernier, who serves as the chair of the Senate Elections Committee and is a former county clerk, urged voters to return their ballots on or before Oct. 19, the date recommended by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission to ensure they arrive on time.

“Your local election officials will be following appropriate protocols to keep everyone safe,” she said.”However you decide to vote, Wisconsin is ready to handle the challenges of the upcoming election. You can be confident that your vote will count on Nov. 3.”

Hear the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/WBA-Kathy-Bernier-1.mp3

— In the Dem address, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes encouraged Wisconsinites to fill out the 2020 census ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline.

“The census is more than just a headcount,” he said. “It is about the visibility, voice, and value of citizens.”

Barnes said a host of issues are at stake: the visibility of groups historically missed by the census, the number of congressional districts allocated to the state and the amount of federal funds that come to Wisconsin.

“If we all take action now, we can strengthen our democracy and ensure our communities have the resources they need to succeed for the next decade.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-lt-gov-barnes-on-2020-census/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/