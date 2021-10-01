Weekly Radio Addresses promote proposals on AG communities, unemployment insurance

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss proposed investments in AG communities and changes to the state’s unemployment insurance system. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers talked about a new legislative package that would provide increased investment in Wisconsin’s agricultural community and economy.

“We’re proposing a nearly $25 million investment toward bolstering our ag economy workforce, promote and build local markets for Wisconsin ag products, and connect the dots with our farmers and local communities to help tackle food insecurity and hunger at the same time,” he said.

The legislation would also provide $20 million for food banks and pantries that purchase food from Wisconsin companies and set up a new regional program to support farmers’ mental health and well-being.

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/dem-radio-address-gov-evers-delivers-address-on-legislative-package-to-invest-in-agricultural-industries-and-farm-families/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Reps. Warren Petryk, R-Town of Washington, Will Penterman, R-Columbus, and Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, talk about the newly introduced Reemployment Assistance Act and the changes it will make to the unemployment insurance system.

“Our legislation would provide those on UI access to a personalized employment plan based on their skills and talent,” they said. “Individuals would be matched up with customized jobs in their area to help them in their work search each week and provide one-on-one workforce sessions to those who are about to end their benefits.”

Businesses would also be eligible for a grant from the state for hiring employees whose unemployment benefits have run out recently.

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/09302021_GOP_radio.pdf

