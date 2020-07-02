Weekly Radio Addresses promote mask wearing, celebrate Independence Day

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers promote mask wearing to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and celebrate Independence Day. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in this week’s Dem radio address urged Wisconsinites to wear masks in public and to stay home on the Fourth of July.

Barnes said cases of COVID-19 have been increasing statewide for the last week and that it’s up to everyone to stop the spread.

“We can’t afford to undo all the sacrifices people have made to get us to this point,” he said. “We don’t have a vaccine yet, so apart from staying home, wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways we can prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Barnes added that “your mask needs to cover your mouth, and your nose,” and that masks should be washed after each use if possible.

See the address.

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/lt-gov-barnes-delivers-democratic-radio-address-on-importance-of-wearing-a-mask/

— In the GOP address, Rep. Bob Kulp celebrated Independence Day, emphasizing the need to keep American ideals “close to our hearts.”

“Today, America remains the light guiding those seeking freedom around the world,” he said.

“Though we have seen darkness and difficulty, America’s strength is to unite behind the cause of liberty so that our future generations may know freedom.”

See the address.

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/200702-GOP.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/