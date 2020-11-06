Weekly Radio Addresses preview legislative priorities, call for COVID-19 precautions

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss upcoming legislative priorities and call for stopping the spread of COVID-19. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Speaker Robin Vos in this week’s GOP radio address briefed Wisconsinites on the Legislature’s post-election priorities.

The Rochester Republican said the conservative majority wants to focus on “policy that affects your family instead of the politics that affect politicians.”

“We will pass a responsible state budget that prioritizes health care and education,” Vos said. “That’s just the beginning. Challenges and opportunities lie ahead but we’re more than ready to take them on.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-gop-radio-address-rep-vos-on-moving-forward-after-the-election/

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers encouraged Wisconsinites to protect their friends, neighbors and communities by taking COVID-19 precautions.

While attention was on the presidential election, Wisconsin posted another record-setting day of cases. Evers urged residents to restrict gatherings to immediate family or household members to help slow the spread.

“The choices you make every day could be the difference between preventing a hospitalization or even saving a life,” he said. “I hope I can count on you for your help. Thank you.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-encouraging-wisconsinites-to-stay-home-and-take-precautions-to-protect-their-neighbors/

