Weekly Radio Addresses on sporting bills, broadband

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol lawmakers focus this week on funding for broadband access and a package of bills on sporting issues. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers discussed the importance of funding for broadband access and closing the digital divide.

“I’m proud that in the budget I recently signed we provided $129 million for broadband expansion projects, and just last week we announced the recipients of $100 million in Broadband Access Grants that we funded through the American Rescue Plan,” he said.

This funding will be devoted to 83 projects that will help expand broadband access across 40 counties and three tribal communities.

Read or listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gov-evers-delivers-radio-address-highlighting-investments-in-broadband-infrastructure-and-access/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, expressed support for the legislature’s package of Sporting Freedom bills.

“We want to simplify DNR rules and regulations, so whether you’re a seasoned hunter, angler or new to the sport, you can be sure that you purchased the right licenses, permits or tags to be part of the sporting culture in Wisconsin,” he said.

He emphasized that the bills are timely given that hunters are currently preparing to return to the fields.

Read or listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/sen-marklein-gop-radio-address-sporting-freedom/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/