Weekly Radio Addresses keep focus on response to COVID-19 pandemic

This week's Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Republican Senator Chris Kapenga keep the focus on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Sen. Chris Kapenga in this week’s GOP radio address says legislative Republicans are working on a plan to reopen the state’s economy.

The Delafield Republican slammed Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, saying people are struggling, with the state seeing nearly 475,000 unemployment applications and thousands of business closures.

“But I want you to know there’s hope,” he said. “The legislative Republicans are developing strategies that carefully reopen Wisconsin’s economy, and we do it county by county. We don’t use the one-size-fits-all approach that Gov. Evers has in place.”

— In the Dem address, the governor calls for “a unified, bipartisan approach” to effectively tackle the pandemic.

“While we can’t control this virus, we can control how the state responds to it,” he said, referencing a GOP lawsuit before the state Supreme Court challenging executive branch powers. “But it takes cooperation and a willingness to work together. Not a partisan lawsuit that puts people’s lives at risk.”

The governor reiterated that he believes the return to normalcy will be much more “like turning a dial, not flipping a switch,” and that ultimately how the pandemic plays out will determine what the economy will do.

