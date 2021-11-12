Weekly Radio Addresses honor veterans

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol honor veterans in recognition of Veterans Day. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers and his administration recognized Veterans Day and expressed their commitment to supporting Wisconsin’s veterans.

“In Wisconsin, no one carries their burdens alone, and our state has resources to help our heroes and the families that have sacrificed alongside of them,” said Evers.

Evers mentioned helping veterans with access to health care and finding employment as ways his administration can provide support to veterans and their families.

Read or listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gov-evers-honors-wisconsins-veterans-on-veterans-day/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, thanked his fellow veterans for their service.

“Since the Vietnam War, since 1973, we’ve had an all-volunteer military. So if you think about it, for almost 50 years, those men and women have volunteered to serve this nation,” he said. “Less than 1 percent will wear the uniform, and it’s something that we need to appreciate and honor.”

Kurtz emphasized that while Veterans Day is a day to thank veterans, we should thank them every day.

Read or listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/11112021_GOP_radio_address.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/