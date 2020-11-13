Weekly Radio Addresses honor veterans, ask Wisconsinites to stay home

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol take time to recognize veterans and focus on the pandemic crisis in the state. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Speaker Robin Vos in this week’s GOP radio address reminded Wisconsinites to honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

The Rochester Republican said Veterans Day served as a reminder to thank veterans for their service. He urged listeners to personally reach out to veterans or post on social media.

“No doubt we owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans,” Vos said. “We can never repay them but we can respect and honor them at every opportunity we can.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-gop-radio-address-rep-vos-thanks-our-veterans-2/

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers explained his signing of Executive Order 94 and advised Wisconsinites to stay home.

Earlier in the year, Evers’ safer at home order was struck down by the Supreme Court, a decision that “hamstrung” the state’s ability to respond to COVID-19 and made Wisconsin “a national hotspot,” according to Evers.

The governor this week signed EO 94, a decision he said was prompted by surging cases and thousands of lives on the line.

The order urges people to stay home as much as possible while pressing businesses to take steps to protect employees and customers to combat COVID-19.

“We must offer our neighbors the promise of a better tomorrow–a promise that each of us must play a part in delivering by doing everything we can,” Evers said, “thank you, Wisconsin.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-on-executive-order-94-advises-wisconsinites-to-stay-home-to-save-lives/

