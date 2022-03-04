Weekly Radio Addresses discuss election investigation, worker recruitment

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s lawmakers they focus on election investigations and worker recruitment. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Jon Erpenbach calls for an end to “the Gableman circus.”

“This week we received a report based on lies, and full of lies, regarding the 2020 election from former Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman,” the West Point Dem says. “That report, and its conclusion, have bipartisan opposition and serve absolutely zero purpose and really was a national embarrassment.”

Listen to the address:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, state Sen. Dan Feyen says talent attraction and recruitment needs to be a priority.

“Our businesses desperately need more workers now,” the Fond du Lac Republican says. “The worker shortage problem needs to be fixed sooner rather than later if we want to guarantee a strong and prosperous future for our state.”

Listen to the address:

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association