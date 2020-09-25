Weekly Radio Addresses highlights Pompeo visit, need for college students to wear masks

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol highlight this week’s visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the need for college students in Wisconsin to wear masks. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Senate President Roger Roth in this week’s GOP radio address recounted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s historic visit to the Capitol.

“Never before has a Secretary of State taken time to visit the Capitol and interact with our leaders,” the Appleton Republican said, thanking Pompeo for traveling to the state.

Pompeo’s speech focused on China, often criticized by the Trump administration.

“Telling the truth about China isn’t remotely partisan; it’s principled,” Pompeo remarked.

See the address:

— In the Dem address, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes urged college students to mask up and practice social distancing.

Barnes recognized the sacrifices students have made this year, including transitioning to online learning and restricting in-person activities. But he also noted the high rate of rising cases.

He said wearing a mask in public is about the health of friends, roommates and the larger campus community.

“None of this is easy and it’s also not fun, but there are better days ahead if we all just commit to doing our part,” Barnes said. “So thank you for listening, please #MaskUp, and let’s get through this together.”

See the address:

