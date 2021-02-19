Weekly Radio Addresses highlight priorities for state budget

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol talk about proposals for the next state budget. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address touted his “Badger Bounceback” plan meant to help state residents and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers said his 2021-23 budget would provide unprecedented economic investments and a blueprint for the state to “bounce back and better than before.”

“After the year we’ve been through, we aren’t going to apologize for wanting more for each other — for our neighbors, for our kids, our parents and grandparents, and our state’s future,” he said. “Let’s go forward together, let’s bounce back together and let’s get this done.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gov-evers-delivers-radio-address-on-badger-bounceback-plan-to-help-families-and-businesses/

— In the GOP address, state Rep. Jessie Rodriguez slammed the governor’s budget as taking the state backward instead of focusing on realistic pandemic recovery.

The Oak Creek Republican said Evers’ plan would increase taxes by at least $1 billion and increase spending by more than $8 billion.

“It also includes divisive non-fiscal policies like expanding welfare, legalizing recreational marijuana and repealing Act 10,” she said. “Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee and in the legislature will create a responsible budget that funds Wisconsin’s priorities while spending within our means and holding the line on taxes.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/210218_gopradio.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/