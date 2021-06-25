Weekly Radio Addresses highlight plans to spend on tourism, health care

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol tout funding proposals for tourism, nursing homes, and health care. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Democratic radio address touts new funding for the tourism and entertainment industries.

“As folks in Wisconsin and around the country begin vacationing and traveling again, it’s especially important we support these vital industries,” he says in the address.

According to Evers, this funding will be key to helping the local businesses that serve as the backbone of the state’s economy bounce back from the pandemic.

— In this week’s GOP radio address, Sen. Mary Felzkowski highlights investments of $250 million in nursing homes and over $180 million in the Family Care and personal care workforce as part of the GOP-led Joint Finance Committee’s budget plan.

“I see every day how we can improve and enhance health care access across our state, especially in rural areas,” the Irma Republican said. “We prioritized increasing that access in this budget by raising medical assistance funding for several services.”

Felzkowski said the budget will help Wisconsinites put their own health first, while taking care of members of vulnerable populations.

