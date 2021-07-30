Weekly Radio Addresses highlight differing approaches to addressing workforce issues

In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers highlighted a $130 million investment in workforce initiatives aimed at boosting the state’s economic recovery. Meanwhile, In this week’s GOP radio address, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, discussed Republican lawmakers’ recent attempt to override Evers’ veto of a bill to cut off extra federal unemployment benefits.

“These funds are a critically important first step to addressing the workforce challenges we face in Wisconsin,” he said. “But we also know addressing these problems means we need to make meaningful investments in things like childcare, transportation, and housing — things that are about quality of life in Wisconsin — to support the workers we have and bring new jobs and workers to our state.”

He also slammed Republican lawmakers for rejecting his proposal to invest more than $500 million into education in a recent special session of the Legislature, arguing that “what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state.”

— In this week’s GOP radio address, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, discussed Republican lawmakers’ recent attempt to override Evers’ veto of a bill to cut off extra federal unemployment benefits.

Assembly Republicans on Tuesday failed to get the two-third majority of members present needed to overturn the veto. The bill would have ended the extra $300 per week in unemployment payments, which are set to expire in September.

“The studies have shown it and anecdotally almost every person in the state of Wisconsin knows it,” Vos said. “If you pay people over $17 an hour to stay home and not work, there are going to be fewer people working. It’s not rocket science.”

