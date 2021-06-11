Weekly Radio Addresses highlight budget surplus

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol highlight a state budget surplus. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s radio address Gov. Tony Evers touted a projected budget surplus of $4.4 billion dollars, the state’s current success of high vaccination rates and lower unemployment rates.

“Our work trusting science, listening to public health experts, and working to fight this pandemic has paid off–we’re among the best in the country for getting vaccine shots in arms and one of the lowest unemployment rates that has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels,” he said. “And our new economic revenue projections released this week are $4.4 billion more than had been estimated earlier this year.”

The governor announced plans to return a combined $75 million of the projected budget surplus to the UW System and technical colleges, and Department of Children and Families after departmental budget cuts due to the pandemic last year.

— In this week’s GOP radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen credited the fiscal responsibility of the Republican Legislature over the past decade for the surplus, suggesting it should be used to fundamentally change the state’s tax code.

“This new money means we can build upon bipartisan efforts to reduce the tax burden for the middle class.” the Fond Du Lac Republican said. “The legislature will return a significant portion of this surplus to the taxpayers, set the stage for even more long-term economic growth and continue showing that lower taxes means higher revenue.”

