Weekly Radio Addresses focused on workforce

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are all about Wisconsin’s workforce. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Town of Washington, highlighted National Youth Apprenticeship Week.

“The youth apprenticeship program began in 1991 as a school-to-work initiative to help students explore potential career paths and prepare them for the workforce,” he said. “This program connects high school juniors and seniors with participating employers, allowing them to work during school hours and giving them a chance to explore careers and perform the skills required by that industry in a hands-on manner.”

Petryk added that he hopes youth apprenticeship programs can strengthen the Wisconsin workforce and recommended that interested students reach out to their school counselor to learn more.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wp-content/uploads/11.17.2021-Radio-Address-Audio-Only.wav

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers highlighted a $20 million grant program that’s part of DWD’s Worker Advancement Initiative.

“These funds will help us get folks into the workforce by providing grants to subsidize employment and provide skill training opportunities for local employers for folks whose previous employment never came back after the pandemic,” he said. “And it’ll help those who weren’t in our workforce even before this pandemic began.”

This funding will go to 11 regions across the state and will help over 2,300 Wisconsinites facing barriers to employment.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wp-content/uploads/Gov-Evers-Address-%E2%80%94-November-18-2021.mp

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/